Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

