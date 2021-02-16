Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:CFR opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

