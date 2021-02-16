Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 909 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

