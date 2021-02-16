Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 68,001 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Lululemon Athletica worth $187,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $342.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

