Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $210,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

