Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $217.21 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.83 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

