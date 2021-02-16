Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of DexCom worth $162,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.66 and a 200-day moving average of $379.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

