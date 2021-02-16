Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 457,833 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 457,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $196,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.19 and its 200 day moving average is $350.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

