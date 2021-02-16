Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 580,223 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $157,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.