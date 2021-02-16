Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 656,438 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 656,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $170,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

