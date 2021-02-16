Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

