Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.85.

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.84. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

