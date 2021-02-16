Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.90. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 21,598 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

