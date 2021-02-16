Sunoco (SUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

