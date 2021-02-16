Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 793,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,146 shares of company stock worth $85,835,959. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.