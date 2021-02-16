Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 14th total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

