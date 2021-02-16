Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.77% of Tyler Technologies worth $136,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $474.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.06 and a 200 day moving average of $394.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

