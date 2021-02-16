Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $131,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

