Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of The Trade Desk worth $126,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,344 shares of company stock valued at $110,017,832. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $864.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $807.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.