Swiss National Bank Sells 46,300 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Sempra Energy worth $139,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

