Swiss National Bank Sells 60,900 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,529,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $120,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

