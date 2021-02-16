Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

