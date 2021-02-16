Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Switch were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 25.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 171.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 620,028 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

