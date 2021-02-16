SYNC Network Market Cap Tops $17.67 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 91.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 622.5% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00532978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004948 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.24 or 0.02462398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,042,490 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

