Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.45

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 8482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

