T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

