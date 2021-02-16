Tamawood Limited (TWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Tamawood alerts:

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.