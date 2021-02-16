Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112,528 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

