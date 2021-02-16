Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TGT opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Target by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

