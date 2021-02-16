Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 241 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.98. 289,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $783.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.