Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

