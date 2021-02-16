Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,514. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

