Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,425 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,183. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.