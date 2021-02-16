Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,184.18. 6,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,928.96.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,970.20.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.