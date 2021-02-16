Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,920 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 629,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

