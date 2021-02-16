Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

