TCF National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

