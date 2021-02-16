TCF National Bank Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

