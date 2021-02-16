TCF National Bank Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $254.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

