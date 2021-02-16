TCF National Bank Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

