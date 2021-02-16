TCF National Bank Sells 166 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $328.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.