TCF National Bank Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

