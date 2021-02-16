TCF National Bank Sells 2,341 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $159.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

