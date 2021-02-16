TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. TD has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

