TD Securities Raises CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $22.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,694,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.