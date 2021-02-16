TD Securities Raises Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$66.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$0.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$71.80. 1,111,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,961. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$72.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 429.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

