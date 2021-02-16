TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Capitalization of $311,642.66 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $311,642.66 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

