Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.96 Million

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $143.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $570.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

TGP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

TGP opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

