Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $299.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.