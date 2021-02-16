Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.25 ($3.82) and last traded at €3.25 ($3.82). 494,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.79).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.86. The company has a market cap of $413.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

